Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Alternative Nigerian Music Chart: Bella Shmurda and Omah Lay’s “Philo” Leads

Bella Shmurda and Omah Lay’s “Philo” tops this week’s Alternative Nigerian Music Chart, which is followed at number 2 by Mohbad’s “Peace.”

Lojay’s “Leader” remains at number 3, while Susu’s “Too Much” debuts at number 4.

Jamopypher’s “Balance” sits at number 5, while Henry Adams and Jaywillz’s “Rest Assured” maintains its spot at number 6.

At number 7, we meet SDC’s “Mine Only” featuring Oxlade, while Dotman’s “Sweet Melody” rises to number 8.

Jazzilomo’s “Remedy” debuts at number 9, while Emmcee’s “Love” featuring Bobby Saka leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. EMMCEE RNB FT. BOBBY SAKA – LOVE

9. JAZZILOMO – REMEDY

8. DOTMAN – SWEET MELODY

7. SDC FT. OXLADE – MINE ALONE

6. HENRY ADAMS X JAYWILLZ – REST ASSURED

5. JAMOPYPER – BALANCE

4. SUSU – TOO MUCH

3. LOJAY – LEADER

2. MOHBAD – PEACE

1. BELLA SHMURDA X OMAH LAY – PHILO

