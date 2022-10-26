Alternative Nigerian Music Chart: Bella Shmurda and Omah Lay’s “Philo” Leads

Bella Shmurda and Omah Lay’s “Philo” tops this week’s Alternative Nigerian Music Chart, which is followed at number 2 by Mohbad’s “Peace.”

Johnny Drille’s “How are You (My Friend)” debuts at number 3, while Susu’s “Too Much” sits at number 4.

Henry Adams and Jaywillz’s “Rest Assured” rises to number 5, while Jamopypher’s “Balance” drops one spot to number 6.

At number 7, we meet SDC’s “Mine Only” featuring Oxlade, while Dotman’s “Sweet Melody” maintains its spot at number 8.

Jazzilomo’s “Remedy” sits at number 9, while Emmcee’s “Love” featuring Bobby Saka leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. EMMCEE RNB FT. BOBBY SAKA – LOVE

9. JAZZILOMO – REMEDY

8. DOTMAN – SWEET MELODY

7. SDC FT. OXLADE – MINE ALONE

6. JAMOPYPER – BALANCE

5. HENRY ADAMS X JAYWILLZ – REST ASSURED

4. SUSU – TOO MUCH

3. JOHNNY DRILLE – HOW ARE YOU (MY FRIENDS)

2. MOHBAD – PEACE

1. BELLA SHMURDA X OMAH LAY – PHILO

