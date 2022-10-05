Alternative Nigerian Music Chart: Bella and Omah Lay’s “Philo” Leads

Bella and Omah Lay’s “Philo” tops this week’s Alternative Nigerian Music Chart, which is followed at number 2 by DJ Pluz’s “Robo” featuring Kinsolo.

Lojay’s “Leader” drops one spot to number 3, while Victony’s “Apollo” rises two spots to number 4.

Fave’s “NBU” rises two spots to number 5, while Ayra Starr and Kelly Rowloand’s “Bloody Samiritan (Remix)” debuts at number 6.

At number 7, we meet, Sheni’s “Only You”, while Henry Adams and Jaywillz’s “Rest Assured” debuts at number 8.

At number 7 we meet while follows at number 8.

Legend’s “No Losses” sits at number 9, while Foley Pabz’s “Over Here” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. FOLEY PABZ – OVER HERE

9. LEGEND – NO LOSSES

8. HENRY ADAMS X JAYWILLZ – REST ASSURED

7. SHENI – ONLY YOU

6. AYRA STARR X KELLY ROWLAND – BLOODY SAMARITAN (REMIX)

5. FAVE – NBU

4. VICTONY – APOLLO

3. LOJAY – LEADER

2. DJ PLUZ FT. KINSOLO – ROBO

1. BELLA X OMAH LAY – PHILO

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...