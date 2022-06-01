Alternative Nigerian Chart: Terri’s “For Here” Leads

Teri’s “For Here” tops this week’s Alternative Nigerian Music Chart, which is followed at number 2 by Zinoleesky’s “Loving You.”

Nonso Amadi and Majid Jordan’s “Different” debuts at number 3, while Johnny Drille’s “Ova” featuring Don Jazzy debuts at number 4.

Vector’s “My Name” climbs to number 5, while Cobhams Asuquo’s “Jah Eli Jah” featuring Patoranking and Bella Shmurda drops three spots to number 6.

At number 7 we meet Simi’s “Naked Wire,” while Brymo’s “Illusions” debuts at number 8.

Dunnie’s “Already Won” featuring Chike drops one spot to number 9, while Laycon’s “2000” featuring Toby Shang leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. LAYCON FT. TOBY SHANG – 2000

9. DUNNIE FT. CHIKE – ALREADY WON

8. BRYMO – ILLUSIONS

7. SIMI – NAKED WIRE

6. COBHAMS ASUQUO FT. PATORANKING X BELLA SHMURDA – JAH ELI JAH

5. VECTOR – MY NAME

4. JOHNNY DRILLE FT. DON JAZZY – OVA

3. NONSO AMADI X MAJID JORDAN – DIFFERENT

2. ZINOLEESKY – LOVING YOU

1. TERRI – FOR HERE

