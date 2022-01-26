Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Alternative Nigerian Chart: Skiibii’s “Baddest Boy” Featuring Davido Leads

Skiiboo’s “Baddest Boy” featuring Davido tops this week’s Alternative Nigerian music chart, and this is followed at number 2 by Iceprince and CKay’s “Shakara.”

2Baba’s “Smile” debuts at number 3, while Buju’s “Italy” featuring Blaq Diamond rises to number 4.

Spinall’s “Cloud 9” featuring Adekunle Gold debuts at number 5, while Portable’s “All Eyes on Me” featuring Barry Jhay debuts at number 6.

At number 7 we meet, Rexxy and Victony’s “Ego” while JDess’ “Away” debuts at number 8.

Fiokee’s “Nne” featuring Cavemen drops to number 9, while Pele Play’s “Seaside” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. PELE PLAY – SEASIDE

9. FIOKEE FT. CAVEMEN – NNE

8. JDESS – AWAY

7. REXXIE X VICTONY – EGO

6. PORTABLE FT. BARRY JHAY – ALL EYES ON ME

5. SPINALL FT. ADEKUNLE GOLD – CLOUD 9

4. BUJU FT. BLAQ DIAMOND – ITALY (REMIX)

3. 2 BABA – SMILE

2. ICEPRINCE X CKAY – SHAKARA

1. SKIIBII FT. DAVIDO – BADDEST BOY

