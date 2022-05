Alternative Nigerian Chart: Oxlade’s “Want You” Leads

Oxlade’s “Want You” leads this week’s Alternative Nigerian Music Chart, which is followed at number 2 by Kizz Daniel’s “Oshe” featuring “The Cavemen.”

Masterkraft’s “Hosanna” featuring Chike sits at number 3, while Yemi Alade’s “My Man” featuring Kranium follows at number 4.

Lisa George’s “Call Upon Me” debuts at number 5, while Victony’s “Kolomental” drops to number 6.

At number 7 we meet, Jeff Akoh’s “Yawa,” while Olakira’s “Fall” sits at number 8.

Timi Martins’ “Take All My Money” can be found at number 9, while Prowess’ “Asake” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

