Alternative Nigerian Chart: Nonso Amadi and Majid Jordan’s “Different” Leads

Nonso Amadi and Majid Jordan’s “Different” tops this week’s Alternative Nigerian Music Chart, which is followed at number 2 by Zinoleesky’s “Loving You.”

Johnny Drille’s “Ova” featuring Don Jazzy rises one spot to number 3, while Vector’s “My Name” climbs to number 4.

Cobhams Asuquo’s “Jah Eli Jah” featuring Patoranking and Bella Shmurda rises one spot to number 5, while Simi’s “Naked Wire” follows at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Blaqbonez’s “Go Home” while Brymo’s “Illusions” drops to number 8.

Dunnie’s “Already Won” featuring Chike continues to maintain its post spot at number 9, while Laycon’s “2000” featuring Toby Shang leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. LAYCON FT. TOBY SHANG – 2000

9. DUNNIE FT. CHIKE – ALREADY WON

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZrY2dkoh0nk

8. BRYMO – ILLUSIONS

7. BLAQBONEZ – GO HOME

6. SIMI – NAKED WIRE

5. COBHAMS ASUQUO FT. PATORANKING X BELLA SHMURDA – JAH ELI JAH

4. VECTOR – MY NAME

3. JOHNNY DRILLE FT. DON JAZZY – OVA

2. ZINOLEESKY – LOVING YOU

1. NONSO AMADI X MAJID JORDAN – DIFFERENT

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...