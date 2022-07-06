Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Alternative Nigerian Chart: Mr Eazy’s “Legalze” Tops the Chart

Mr. Eazy’s “Legalize” tops this week’s Alternative Nigerian Music Chart, which is followed at number 2 by Nonso Amadi and Majid Jordan’s “Different.”

Shayy Racks’ “Jolly” climbs to number 3, while Blaqbonez’s  “Go Home” continues to sit on number 4.

Simi’s “Loyal” featuring Fave rises one spot to number 5, while Tay Iwar’s “Bad4U” follows at number 6.

At number 7 we meet, Raybehak’s “My Ex Boyfriend,” while Vulpine’s “Falling” debuts at number 8.

Dunnie’s “Already Won” featuring Chike drops one spot to number 9, while Sean Dampte’s “Tender Body” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. SEAN DAMPTE – TENDER BODY

9. DUNNIE FT. CHIKE – ALREADY WON

8. VULPINE – FALLING

7. RAYBEKAH – MY EX BOYFRIEND

6. TAY IWAR – BAD4U

5. SIMI FT. FAVE – LOYAL

4. BLAQBONEZ – GO HOME

3. SHADY RACKS – JOLLY

2. NONSO AMADI FT. MAJID JORDAN – DIFFERENT

1. MR EAZY – LEGALIZE

