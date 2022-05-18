Alternative Nigerian Chart: Masterkraft’s “Hosanna” featuring Chike Leads

Masterkraft’s “Hosanna” featuring Chike leads this week’s Alternative Nigerian Music Chart, which is followed at number 2 by Zinoleesky’s “loving You.”

Vector’s “My Name” debuts at number 3, while Cobhams Asuquo’s “Jah Eli Jah” featuring Patoranking and Bella Shmurda rises four spots to number 4.

Ayomide Soundz and Zlatan’s “Yawa Dey” rises one spot to number 5, while AV’s “Jiggy” continues to maintain its spot at number 6.

At number 7 we meet, Timi Martins’ “Take All My Money”, while Terri’s “For Here” drops one spot to number 8.

Raybekah’s “I Like Boyz” continues to sit at number 9, while Prowess’ “Asake” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. PROWESS – ASAKE

9. RAYBEKAH – I LIKE BOYZ

8. TERRI – FOR HERE

7. TIMI MARTINS – TAKE ALL MY MONEY

6. AV – JIGGY

5. AYOMIDE SOUNDZ X ZLATAN – YAWA DEY (REMIX)

4. COBHAMS ASUQUO FT. PATORANKING X BELLA SHMURDA – JAH ELI JAH

3. VECTOR – MY NAME

2. ZINOLEESKY – LOVING YOU

1. MASTERKRAFT FT.CHIKE – HOSANNA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...