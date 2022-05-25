Alternative Nigerian Chart: Masterkraft’s “Hosanna” Featuring Chike Leads

Masterkraft’s “Hosanna” featuring Chike leads this week’s Alternative Nigerian Music Chart, which is followed at number 2 by Vector’s “My Name.”

Cobhams Asuquo’s “Jah Eli Jah” featuring Patoranking and Bella Shmurda rises one spot to number 3, while Terri’s “For Here” rises two spots to number 4.

Zinoleesky’s “loving You” also drops two spots to number 5, while Simi’s “Naked Wire” debuts at number 6.

At number 7 we meet, Laycon’s “2000” featuring Toby Shang, while Dunnie’s “Already Won” featuring Chike debuts at number 8.

Mike’s “Alone Time” featuring Shadow debuts at number 9, while FMBoy’s “Shako leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. FMBOY – SHAKO

9. MIKE FT. SHADOW – ALONE TIME

8. DUNNIE FT. CHIKE – ALREADY WON

7. LAYCON FT. TOBY SHANG – 2000

6. SIMI – NAKED WIRE

5. ZINOLEESKY – LOVING YOU

4. TERRI – FOR HERE

3. COBHAMS ASUQUO FT. PATORANKING X BELLA SHMURDA – JAH ELI JAH

2. VECTOR – MY NAME

1. MASTERKRAFT FT.CHIKE – HOSANNA

