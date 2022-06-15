Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Alternative Nigerian Chart: Lojay’s “Monalisa Remix” Featuring Chris Brown Leads

Lojay’s “Monalisa Remix” featuring Chris Brown tops this week’s Alternative Nigerian Music Chart, which is followed at number 2 by Nonso Amadi and Majid Jordan’s “Different.”

Johnny Drille’s “Ova” featuring Don Jazzy sits at number 3, while Mr. Eazy’s “Legalize” debuts at number 4.

Blaqbonez returns to the chart with “Go Home” at number 5, while Simi’s “Loyal” featuring Fave debuts at number 6.

At number 7 we meet Lade’s “Adulthood Na Scam” while Dunni’s “Already Won” featuring Chike rises one spot to sit at number 8.

Shady Racks’ “Jolly” debuts at number 9, while Laycon’s “2000” featuring Toby Shang leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. LAYCON FT. TOBY SHANG – 2000

9. SHADY RACKS – JOLLY

8. DUNNI FT. CHIKE – ALREADY WON

7. LADE – ADULTHOOD NA SCAM

6. SIMI FT. FAVE – LOYAL

5. BLAQBONEZ – GO HOME

4. MR EAZY – LEGALIZE

3. JOHNNY DRILLE FT. DON JAZZY – OVA

2. NONSO AMADI FT. MAJID JORDAN – DIFFERENT

1. LOJAY FT. CHRIS BROWN – MONALISA REMIX

