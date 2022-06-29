Alternative Nigerian Chart: Lojay’s “Monalisa Remix” Featuring Chris Brown Leads

Lojay’s “Monalisa Remix” featuring Chris Brown tops this week’s Alternative Nigerian Music Chart, which is followed at number 2 by Mr. Eazy’s “Legalize.”

Nonso Amadi and Majid Jordan’s “Different” drops one spot to number 3, while Blaqbonez’s “Go Home” rises two spots to sit on number 4.

Shady Racks’ “Jolly” climbs to number 5, while Simi’s “Loyal” featuring Fave follows at number 6.

At number 7 we meet, Dunni’s “Already Won” featuring Chike, while Tay Iwar’s “Bad4U” rises two spots to number 8.

Sean Dampte’s “Tender Body” debuts at number 9, while Ruchi’s “The Prey” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. RUCHI – THE PREY

9. SEAN DAMPTE – TENDER BODY

8. TAY IWAR – BAD4U

7. DUNNIE FT. CHIKE – ALREADY WON

6. SIMI FT. FAVE – LOYAL

5. SHADY RACKS – JOLLY

4. BLAQBONEZ – GO HOME

3. NONSO AMADI FT. MAJID JORDAN – DIFFERENT

2. MR EAZY – LEGALIZE

1. LOJAY FT. CHRIS BROWN – MONALISA REMIX

