Alternative Nigerian Chart: Lojay’s “Monalisa Remix” Featuring Chris Brown Leads

Lojay’s “Monalisa Remix” featuring Chris Brown tops this week’s Alternative Nigerian Music Chart, which is followed at number 2 by Nonso Amadi and Majid Jordan’s “Different.”

Mr. Eazy’s “Legalize” rises to number 3, while CKAy’s “Watawi” featuring Davido and Focalistic debuts at number 4.

Johnny Drille’s “Ova” featuring Don Jazzy drops two spots to number 5, while Blaqbonez’s “Go Home” drops one spot to number 6.

At number 7 we meet Simi’s “Loyal” featuring Fave, while Shady Racks’ “Jolly” rises one spot to number 8.

Dunni’s “Already Won” featuring Chike drops one spot to sit at number 9, while Tay Iwar’s “Bad4U” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. TAY IWAR – BAD4U

9. DUNNIE FT. CHIKE – ALREADY WON

8. SHADY RACKS – JOLLY

7. SIMI FT. FAVE – LOYAL

6. BLAQBONEZ – GO HOME

5. JOHNNY DRILLE FT. DON JAZZY – OVA

4. CKAY FT. DAVIDO X FOCALISTIC – WATAWI

3. MR EAZY – LEGALIZE

2. NONSO AMADI FT. MAJID JORDAN – DIFFERENT

1. LOJAY FT. CHRIS BROWN – MONALISA REMIX

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...