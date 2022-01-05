Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Alternative Nigerian Chart: CKay’s “Emiliana” Leads

CKay’s “Emiliana” tops this week’s Alternative Nigerian music chart, and this is followed at number 2 by Yemi Alade’s “Fire.”

Veeiye’s “Enter My Head” featuring Laycon debuts at number 3, while Timi Dakoloa’s “Obim” continues to sit at number 4.

Asa’s “Mayana” sits at number 5, while Falz’s “Oga” featuring Bontle Smith and Sayfar follows steadily at number 6.

At number 7 we meet Victor AD’s “Omo Ologo,” while Geedo and Worldman’s “Babymama” debuts at number 8.

Crayon returns to the chart, at number 9, with “Excuse” featuring Toby Shang, while Miju’s “Heavy” featuring Efya and Laime leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. MIJU FT. EFYA X LAIME – HEAVY

9. CRAYON FT. TOBY SHANG – EXCUSE ME

8. GEEDO X WORLDMAN – BABY MAMA

7. VICTOR AD – OMO OLOGO

6. FALZ FT. BONTLE SMITH X SAYFAR – OGA

5. ASA – MAYANA

4. TIMI DAKOLO – OBIM

3. VEEIYE FT. LAYCON – ENTER MY HEAD

2. YEMI ALADE – FIRE

1. C KAY – EMILIANA

