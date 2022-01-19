Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Alternative Nigerian Chart: CKay’s “Emiliana” Continues to Lead

CKay’s “Emiliana” tops this week’s Alternative Nigerian music chart, and this is followed at number 2 by Ruger’s “Snapchat.”

Niphkeys and Zinoleesky’s “Blessings debuts at number 3, while Ratty’s “How Dare You?” featuring Teni follows at number 4.

Savage and Victony’s “Rosemary” debuts at number 5, while Ajebo Hustlers’ “Loyalty Freestyle” drops to number 6.

At number 7 we meet, Buju’s “Italy” featuring Blaq Diamond, while Gabbytane’s “Broken” featuring Joeboy rises one spot to numner 8.

Iceprince and CKay’s “Shakara” debuts at number 9, while Majeed’s “Time” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. MAJEEED – TIME

9. ICEPRINCE X CKAY – SHAKARA

8. GABBYTANE FT. JOEBOY – BROKEN

7. BUJU FT. BLAQ DIAMOND – ITALY (REFIX)

6. AJEBO HUSTLERS – LOYALTY FREESTYLE

5. SAVAGE X VICTONY – ROSEMARY

4. RATTY FT. TENI – HOW DARE YOU

3. NIPHKEYS X ZINOLEESKY – BLESSINGS

2. RUGER – SNAPCHAT

1. CKAY – EMILIANA

