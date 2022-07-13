Alternative Nigerian Chart: Blaqbonez “Go Home” Leads

Blaqbonez’s “Go Home” tops this week’s Alternative Nigerian Music Chart, which is followed at number 2 by Shady Racks’ “Jolly.”

Korede Bello’s “Bella” debuts at number 3, while Raybehak’s “My Ex-Boyfriend” rises to number 4.

Tay Iwar’s “Bad4U” rises one spot to number 5, while Vulpine’s “Falling” follows at number 6.

At number 7 we meet Dunnie’s “Already Won” featuring Chike, while Sean Dampte’s “Tender Body” rises two spots to number 8.

Romi’s “Mind” debuts at number 9, while Ayobami’s “Different Level” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. AYOBAMI – DIFFERENT LEVEL

9. ROMI – MIND

8. SEAN DAMPTE – TENDER BODY

7. DUNNIE FT. CHIKE – ALREADY WON

6. VULPINE – FALLING

5. TAY IWAR – BAD4U

4. RAYBEKAH – EX-BOYFRIEND

3. KOREDE BELLO – BELLA

2. SHADY RACKS – JOLLY

1. BLAQBONEZ – GO HOME

