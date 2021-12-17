Alternative Afro Artiste, Teezee Releases A Banging New Single, “New Government”

Sensational wave-making alternative Afro artiste and all-around polymath, TeeZee releases his brand new single ‘NEW GOVERNMENT’ featuring one of the most talented singular artistes in Nigeria’s growing alté movement — Prettyboy D-O and ace Ghanaian hiphop and afrobeats artiste, Kofi Mole.

Produced by VT kingsville, this spectacular song which highlights each artiste’s individuality and vocal character, was inspired by TeeZee’s visit to his second home in Africa — Accra, Ghana — where he met with the creative community, building the same connection and ambience between like-minded people, connecting new waves and alte movements in both Accra and Lagos. “It’s a thought-provoking statement record, as the video stipulates – there has been a government coup, establishing the idea that the new generation is here to stay and take this new sound to the whole world. For me, this represents everything moving forward, where my music is concerned”.

This banging track ‘NEW GOVERNMENT‘, unleashed upon us with stunning visuals shot in Accra, Ghana and directed by Yawphanta, brandishes the sexy TeeZee, styled by Joey Lit, Kelly Kurlz, Free The Youth, Papa Ghana and Daily Paper in all shades of swag, dapper and poise. In a beautifully conceptualized art direction by 57Flix that takes the audience to the heart of the matter in this deep and soul-searching project, the ‘NEW GOVERNMENT’ visuals, while upbeat and assured, largely stayed away from any controversy — just serving up the musical facts. This creative talent, though has never claimed to be a brilliant genius or the poet of his generation, is the first to insist that his songs are fun and it’s okay to enjoy them on those terms alone. One would indeed be hard-pressed to find a more hard-working artiste in the music industry than the self-proclaimed Fresh Prince of Lasgidi’ — TeeZee.

Listen to the audio for ‘NEW GOVERNMENT’ and watch the delicious visuals here and on all digital platforms.

