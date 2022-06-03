Alter Artiste, Falana, Releases Audio & Video for “Energy Re-Up”

The genre-defying Falana returns with the final focus track from her critically acclaimed Rising EP, ‘Energy” Re-Up, which boasted hits tracks “Joy” & “Sweet Adetola”. As one of the original Alte artistes, the Falana sound could never make it in description as simply R&B or Afrobeat.

The Energy Re-Up, with additional production by BK2/The Fullest, adds a live funky bassline and layered keys to the original USA /Jamaican producer, Tyler Richards’ dancehall inspired production. Additional vocals to this engaging tune, added by co-writer, Sir Dauda, provides a melodic rap around Falana’s sweet vocal performance which centres on the pleasures of being young, carefree and in love with everything, and life!

Two NFT drops on Nifty Gateway have thrown their weights behind this project with the first “Rising”, on May 20, 2022 when she collaborated with digital artistes Anthony Azekwoh (creator of The homecoming series) & Duro (creator of iconic cover art for Wiz kid, Davido, & Oxlade). The second drop, “Rising Sister” on May 28th, 2022 (add 6 artists names) are animated versions of the original art installation combined with music clips from inspired “Rising” EP track.

The audio and NFT’s release is supported with a “good vibes” music video conceptualised by Falana and directed by the Lagos based, 2 Brothers who have worked with groundbreaking artistes like Wizkid, Burna Boy, Asa, Ladipoe, Sauti Sol. The music video for ‘Energy Re-Up’ is a real “girl power” affair with bedrooms, road trips, party and performance elements, all providing a full visual palette that captures the sound and the performance of the track, perfectly timed for release as a summer anthem and on everyone’s playlists.

With her recent multiple nominations by the prestigious Headies, for Best R&B Album of the Year for the Rising EP, “Songwriter of the Year” & “Best recording Of The Year” for “Joy”, 2022 looks set to be a defining year for Falana.

Listen to Energy Re-Up HERE and watch the visuals to this banging new tune HERE.

