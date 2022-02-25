Allocation: FG, States, LGs share N574.6bn in January

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared a total of N574.668 billion in January 2022 Federation Account Revenue to the Federal Government, states, and local government councils.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a virtual meeting of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) for February 2022.

The N574.668 billion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of N291.400 billion; distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N178.066 billion and Exchange Gain of N5.202 billion and non-mineral revenue of N100.000 billion.

The communiqué confirmed that from the total distributable revenue of N574.668 billion; the Federal Government received N204.580 billion, the state governments received N179.251 billion and the local government councils received N131.878 billion. A total of N58.959 billion was shared with the relevant states as 13% derivation revenue.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Henshaw Ogubike, said in a statement that the Federal Government received N52.680 billion, the State Governments received N26.720 billion and Local Government Councils received N20.600 billion from the N100.000 billion Non-Mineral Revenue. ‘

According to the Communiqué, in the month of January 2022, Companies Income Tax (CIT), Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) and Oil and Gas Royalties decreased significantly while Value Added Tax (VAT), Import and Excise Duties decreased marginally.

