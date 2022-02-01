“I really want to experience pregnancy” – Mercy Eke

Reality TV star and serial entrepreneur, Mercy Eke, has stated that she wishes to experience pregnancy at the right time.

The 28-year-old stated this via her Twitter handle while reacting to Rihanna’s pregnancy.

Reacting to the news that the 33-year-old Barbadian singer is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, Mercy stated that she really wants to experience what pregnancy feels like.

She however noted that she wants it to be at the right time.

“I feel like crying. I really wanna experience this at the right time”, Mercy Eke wrote.

See her post below,

In other news, Mercy Eke has stated that she is the hardest person to catch.

The reality show star made the comment in reaction to being linked to so many men. According to her, it’s not easy to “chill with her or get her attention”.

Mercy Eke also said that she can’t be hidden in a relationship because she is a “golden fish”.