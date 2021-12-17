Alleged Forgery: Fani-Kayode pleads not guilty, granted N5m bail

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has been granted bail in the sum of N5 million by the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe granted the bail on Friday following an oral application made by the counsel to the former minister, Wale Balogun.

Fani-Kayode to be arraigned on all 12 counts of alleged forgery of medical reports to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had specifically accused Fani-Kayode of procuring one Dr Ogieva Oziegbe to issue the fake medical report, which he allegedly tendered before the Federal High Court where is currently standing trial before Justice Daniel Osiagor for money laundering allegation.

The bail conditions included that the defendant must fill an undertaking to attend all his trial dates and to present a surety in like sum, who must be resident in the court’s jurisdiction and should also fill an undertaking that the defendant would attend all hearings.

