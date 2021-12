Happy birthday, again, to Kim Oprah!

Recall that the reality TV star turned one year older yesterday, and last night she threw a bash for herself attended by her peers. Some of those spotted at the event include Mercy Eke, Seyi Awolowo, Ike Onyema, Jeff Nweke, Denrele Edun. Beverly Osu, Dadaboy Ehiz, Bizzle Osikoya, and Peruzzi.

See her photos:

See videos below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...