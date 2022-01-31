Monday, January 31, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

All Six of Missy Elliott’s Albums are Certified RIAA Platinum or Higher

Congratulations are in order for mega superstar, Missy Elliott as she just recorded a new feat in her musical career journey.

The singer, rapper and dancer has become the first female rapper to have all six of her albums certified RIAA platinum or higher.

Missy reacted to the news via her Twitter account, stating that she was humbled by the whole thing as it doesn’t matter how talented an artist is, it’s only the fans support that can help to achieve such historic feat.

 

