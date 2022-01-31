All Six of Missy Elliott’s Albums are Certified RIAA Platinum or Higher

Congratulations are in order for mega superstar, Missy Elliott as she just recorded a new feat in her musical career journey.

The singer, rapper and dancer has become the first female rapper to have all six of her albums certified RIAA platinum or higher.

Missy reacted to the news via her Twitter account, stating that she was humbled by the whole thing as it doesn’t matter how talented an artist is, it’s only the fans support that can help to achieve such historic feat.

This is a HUGE MILESTONE!🎉No matter how long it took to get here I am here & I AM HUMBLYGRATEFUL💜🙏🏾To all my SISTERS in HIPHOP yall keep doing yall thang & SHINING🙌🏾 https://t.co/R4FpHVAaqQ — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 29, 2022

Hey @AtlanticRecords can we get ALL my singles updated now 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾😘 https://t.co/19NhmDFq6d — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 29, 2022

God knows I am Humbly Grateful for this THREAD below⬇️💜 & the reason I always say that because no matter how much TALENT a artist has it’s because of the FANS SUPPORT that HISTORY can be made! Love each of you🤗& @AtlanticRecords @elektrarecords 💜🙏🏾 https://t.co/ZCTEbuj9Bb — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 30, 2022

