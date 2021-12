Timaya has confessed to not having much of an exciting life or extracurricular activities to fill his day.

The singer dubbed his life *boring” to his teeming Instagram followers, sharing with them the only thing he gets up to.

Timaya posted a phot of himself stirring a cup of tea via his official Instagram page as he revealed that all he ever does in make money and go home.

He wrote,

“I’m boring, all I do is make money and go home.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...