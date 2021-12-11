Saturday, December 11, 2021
Alicia Keys Releases New Double Album, ‘Keys’, Featuring Lil Wayne, Pusha-T, and Lucky Daye

Alicia Keys has blessed fans with a massive new album titled, Keys.

Only a year ago, the iconic singer released her studio album, Alicia, and now, she has unveiled her new 36-track effort Keys, featuring the likes of Khalid, Lucky Daye, Lil Wayne, Swae Lee, Pusha-T, and Brandi Carlile.

The project is split into Originals side and Unlocked side, and the first half featured mostly piano-productions. The Unlocked half is the Originals half sampled by superstar producer Mike Will Made-It to create something fresh.

Check it out:

