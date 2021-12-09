Alicia Keys Addresses that Iconic Moment When Lil Mama Crashed Her and Jay-Z’s Stage

Alicia Keys has finally spoken about that moment when Lil Mama crashed the stage at her and Jay-Z’s 2009 Video Music Awards performance.

Recall that the duo was performing “Empire State Of Mind” when Lil Mama hopped on their stage and joined them, even closing out the performance with them. Now, speaking with the folks at Drink Champs, Alicia told N.O.R.E that she didn’t even notice Lil Mama step on stage with them.

“Somehow, however she got over here, I didn’t even bear witness to. The whole show, I was… so focused on making it amazing. I went backstage and Jay was like, ‘So, you ain’t see that?'” she recalled. “He was like, ‘Nah, you ain’t just see what just happened?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, we killed it. That’s what just happened.'”

Watch her comments:

