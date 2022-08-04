Alibaba Slams Actresses who Flaunt Luxurious Lifestyle Paid for by Men

Alibaba has tackled Nollywood actresses who flaunt their luxurious lifestyles which are paid for by men.

In a video making the rounds, the father of Nigerian stand up comedy, slammed these women and the source of their income.

Alibaba shared an experience during a Dubai trip where an actress who escorted a man to the tourist destination, began posting images from the vacation on social media, leading many to believe she paid for her trip.

He queried actresses who according to him tension little girls with the things they flaunt, knowing well that they cannot afford these things by themselves.

Watch video below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...