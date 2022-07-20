Alibaba Hails Bovi Ugboma After Excellent Comedy Show

Alibaba couldn’t keep his praise for Bovi Ugboma to himself after the success of the latter’s ‘Naughty by Nature’ Show on Sunday, July 17.

The father of modern-day Nigerian stand up comedy, posted a throwback photo of himself and Bovi, and proceeded to hail him for turning the comedy game, several notches higher.

Alibaba shared that he was completely wowed when he stepped into the venue of the show as Bovi bettered his best offering on Sunday.

He wrote, “@officialbovi… I gree. You have turned up the stand up game 4 notches. I walked into the venue on Sunday and I was wowed. You have from day one proven you can always be better than your last. But on Sunday, you bettered your best offering. Proud on you and your team.

Hey guys!!! Standards have been set. No going back

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgOsl2Brlv4/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...