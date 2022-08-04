Alibaba Addresses Viral Video Slamming Actresses, Says it was Recorded A Year Ago

Alibaba has addressed the many hot takes surrounding a viral video of him slamming actresses who show off luxurious lifestyles paid for by men.

The comedian disclosed that the clip was recorded over a year ago in defense of girls who went to Oba, Anambra for Obi Cubana’s mother’s burial.

Alibaba slammed bloggers for their sensationalism and the general public for consuming everything online without vetting it. He noted that the video which resurfaced again on Thursday was recorded during an instagram live session following the brouhaha that followed videos that showed young ladies struggling to pick cash in Anambra last year.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg16wv9sCpO/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

