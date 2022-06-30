Ali Baba Shares Hilarious Birthday Message from Pastor Chris Okotie

Ali Baba received a lot of birthday wishes from friends and loved during his birthday celebration on June 24 but one stood out from the rest.

The 57-year-old father of stand up comedy in Nigeria, shared the birthday message received from Pastor Chris Okotie of the Household of God Church.

Ali Baba posted a screenshot of the WhatsApp message which was laden with big words such as are akin to the clergyman.

He asked that somebody gets the Pastor’s phone as he was in no mood to engage in stressful morning activity.

