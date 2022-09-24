Algeria 2-2 Nigeria: Super Eagles hold Foxes in test game

The Super Eagles held Algeria to a 2-2 draw in a test game at the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium, Constantine on Friday night.

Watford goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was selected in goal ahead of Adeleye Adebayo and Francis Uzoho.

In defence, Ebube Duru made his first start for the team, while Raphael Onyedika was handed his debut in midfield.

Taiwo Awoniyi led the attack with Terem Moffi and Kelechi Iheanacho named among the substitutes.

Karim Aribi gave the Algerians the lead on 33 minutes, but substitute Alex Iwobi equalised for the Super Eagles after the break.

The home team took the lead again through Aribi but Cremonese forward, Cyriel Dessers leveled scores again for Jose Peseiro’s men.

The Super Eagles will face Algeria’s main team in another friendly next week Tuesday at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium, Oran.

