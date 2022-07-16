Alfonso Ribeiro to Join Tyra Banks as Co-host on Dancing with the Stars

Alfonso Ribeiro is set to return to Dancing with the Stars, eight years after winning the coveted mirror ball.

The actor is set to join Tyra Banks as the new co-host of the celebrity dance reality show

Alfonso shared his excitement with People and said, “I’m super excited. For me to be asked now to co-host with Tyra, and be part of the great crew and dancers and friends … to be able to be on stage with them and to be part of that family again, is quite special for me.”

He also shared that he and Tyra have known each other since junior high school and even recalls her first ever acting gig. “We go back a long ways and her first acting job was ‘Fresh Prince.’ I think it’s going to be nice for us to work together again”

Of course Alfonso is widely known for his portrayal of Carlton Banks in ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ and his popular dance The Carlton. He stepped into his hosting bag after replacing former ‘Dancing With The Stars’ co-host Tom Bergeron on ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’. After years of making people laugh in many ways, Alfonso is making a comeback to the dance floor.

