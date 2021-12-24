Alfa nabbed with human head in Ondo

The Police in Ondo State have arrested a cleric, Alfa Tunde Olayiwola, in possession of a fresh human head at Oka in Ondo East Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner, Ondo State Police Command, Oyeyemi Oyediran, made this known on Thursday while parading the suspect alongside eight others arrested for various crimes.

Oyediran explained that the cleric, suspected to be involved in money rituals, was arrested following a tip off received from a member of the public on Thursday in Oka, Ondo township.

He said: “On the 23rd of December, 2021, at about 0920hrs, the Police received information that a self-acclaimed cleric named Alfa Tunde Olayiwola ‘m’, a suspected ritualist, was about to receive a consignment suspected to be a human head.

“The Police immediately swung into action, and the cleric was apprehended at Ajagbale Area of Oka, Ondo town.

“A fresh human head was found in Olayiwola’s custody when he was arrested.

“He (suspect) confessed that the head found in his possession was to be used to ensure he had a better life.”

The Commissioner of Police said that three other suspects were arrested between December 17 and 21 at various places across the state over alleged murder.

