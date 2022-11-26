Alexx Ekubo Says It’s Hard to Sleep With Him

Alexx Ekubo wants the ladies to know that if you eventually get down with him, you’re part of a select few.

The actor made this known via his Instagram page on Friday, November 25, in a fun video he put up.

Ekubo who seemed to have just gotten started with his fitness journey, appeared to have just finished a gym session when he decided to release his PSA, using the background vocal from a viral TikTok clip.

He shared that now that he’s hitting the gym, he isn’t going to let anyone ‘hit that’s. He however went on to say he might let one or two people hit but finally admitted to being a slut.

For his caption though, he made it known that it is very hard to get down with him hence, anyone who does is lucky.

