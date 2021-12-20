Alexx Ekubo Outs His Mum as a Gossip Hustler

Alexx Ekubo has named his mother the number one gist/gossip hustler in town.

The Nollywood hunk shared a screenshot of a conversation with her where she persisted with her harrassment about a particular gist he was supposed to share with her.

Alexx Ekubo noted that his mother is his number 1 gist/gossip partner as he pointed to the time she started disturbing to download the gist to her. She even went as far as sending voice notes where she hailed him and called him sweet names to get him to talk but he refused to budge.

