Wednesday, February 2, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Alexx Ekubo Makes U-Turn After Fans Bombard Him with Offer to Lead Him Astray

Alexx Ekubo is no longer interested in being led astray and has opted to remain a “good boys” for the rest of his life.

The actor made the U-turn after receiving multiple offers from fans willing to lead him astray like he requested.

In an earlier post, Alexx had requested the services of a bad person willing to lead him astray. He had asked that anyone who fit the bill DM him and treat his request as urgent.

Well, it seems like Alexx Ekubo was all mouth and no action as he was quick to return to Instagram to inform the general public that he had made a U-turn from his earlier decision.

Sharing a few of the DMs sent to him, the Nollywood hunk  cried that he wasn’t interested in going astray anymore as his DM was about to explode with the numerous offers he had gotten.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: