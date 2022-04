Alexx Ekubo is enjoying the Easter holiday on a completely different continent than the rest of us and we’re so jealous.

The actor showed off his beautiful morning view at this current location in Cozumel, Mexico.

Ekubo who revealed that he’s on Pinta Sur Private Island stated that he went to bed in Houston Texas then proceeded to sail across the Atlantic dor 2 days for a view of clear water and blue skies and he sure got it.

