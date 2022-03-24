Thursday, March 24, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Alexx Ekubo Flies New ‘Baby’ Outside Nigeria

Alexx Ekubo is enjoying his newfound romance such that he can’t keep it quiet.

The actor who was set to get married in 2021 to US-based model, Fancy Achonolu before the engagement crashed, took his new baby for a quick getaway outside Nigeria.

Alexx Ekubo shares a photo of himself onboard the plane with his Odogwu Bitters which he has tagged his baby safely tucked in the seat beside him. H captioned the photo,

“Pls pray for @odogwu_bitters it’s her first international flight, she is scared of height. I’m taking my baby somewhere nice. I’ll take her round the world, you guys should just watch out.”

 

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: