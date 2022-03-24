Alexx Ekubo Flies New ‘Baby’ Outside Nigeria

Alexx Ekubo is enjoying his newfound romance such that he can’t keep it quiet.

The actor who was set to get married in 2021 to US-based model, Fancy Achonolu before the engagement crashed, took his new baby for a quick getaway outside Nigeria.

Alexx Ekubo shares a photo of himself onboard the plane with his Odogwu Bitters which he has tagged his baby safely tucked in the seat beside him. H captioned the photo,

“Pls pray for @odogwu_bitters it’s her first international flight, she is scared of height. I’m taking my baby somewhere nice. I’ll take her round the world, you guys should just watch out.”

