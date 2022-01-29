Alexx Ekubo Celebrates Bestie, Yomi Makun as He Buys Brand New Land Cruiser

Alexx Ekubo is out here cheering for a member of his squad who just added to his fleet of cars.

The actor celebrated his bestie and popular fashion designer, Yomi Makun, CEO of Yomi Causal as the latter has bought a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser.

Alexx posted a video of the black SUV on Hsi Instagram page as he hailed his friend for his consistency, hardwork a d legitimacy and prayed that this is the least car Belli ever own.

He added that their crew which also consists of IK Ogbonna was moving in to own Lamborghinis and Ferraris but hoped Ogbonna wouldn’t buy his before theirs so he doesn’t make it seem like their Land Cruisers are his escort vehicles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...