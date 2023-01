Alex Ekubo has finally responded to his ex-fianceé, Fancy Acholonu’s social media apology.

The actor took to the comment section of the post where the US-based model poured out her heart and sought forgiveness from him, noting that their breakup felt like grief.

Well, for his part, Alex didn’t have a lengthy post in response. He only noted that he appreciated her public apology and said a prayer of blessing for all concerned. He wrote; “I appreciate the apology, may God bless us all.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...