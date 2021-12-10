Alexa drops ‘End of Notice’ message

Virtual assistant technology developed by Amazon, Alexa, has sent out an end of notice message.

The notice, which is boldly displayed on the home page of the Amazon app, states that its services will cease by May 1, 2022.

The message reads, “Twenty five years ago we founded Alexa Internet. After more than two decades of helping you find, reach, and convert your digital audience, we will be retiring Alexa.com on May 1, 2022.

“Thank you for making us your go-to resource for content research, competitive analysis, keyword research, and so much more.”

The tech giant did not give any reason for discontinuing with the app.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...