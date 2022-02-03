Alex Unusual Shares Hilarious Attempt to Use chopsticks

We guess oriental meals that require the use of cutleries such as chopsticks is no where near Alex Unusual’s MO.

The reality TV star shared her hilarious attempt to use chopsticks and it was nothing short of funny.

Alex who has been keeping her Instagram followers informed on how her day has been progressing, revealed that she made yam and macaroni and attempted to eat with chopsticks.

Let’s just say that her choice of cutlery didn’t get the memo and she had to ditch it to pick up something more suitable for her lunch.

Watch her hilarious attempt below.

