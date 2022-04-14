Thursday, April 14, 2022
Alex Unusual Says She’s Done Responding to Allegations After Blogger Fails to Provide Proof of Alleged Affair with Married Man

Alex Asogwa aka Alex Unusual is not going to be responding to any allegation from any blog or blogger moving forward.

The Big Brother Naija star who was dragged into a messy situation after an Instagram blog alleged that she was having an affair with comedian and actor, AY Makun as well as celebrity stylist, Medlin Boss has stated she’s done catering to distractions.

Alex who intially released a statement when the story went viral, denied all the claims and gave said blog 2 days to provide proof revealed that time is up.

In an Instagram post, she requested everyone to hold their peace seeing as no proof of the libelous claims were presented.

She also promised that she’ll pay zero attention to such news and will no longer address them in the future.

