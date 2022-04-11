Alex Unusual Releases Strongly Worded Statement Following Links to Messy Cheating Scandal

Alex Asogwa aka Alex Unusual has released a statement to separate herself from the messiness of a cheating scandal she was dragged into.

The former reality TV star and brand influencer shared the statement via her verified Instagram page, noting that she was done keeping quiet and letting blogs bulky her without speaking up in defense of herself.

Alex Unusual stated emphatically that she has never slept with a married man neither has she ever been involved with a woman as insinuate by some blogs.

She added that she has always tried to live her life peaceably without succumbing to negative pressure and wasn’t going to stand by ti let anyone ruin her good name.

The aspiring writer gave an ultimatum of two days to the blogs who published the news and stated that if they don’t provide proof of their allegations, then she’ll be forced to take matters into her own hands.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...