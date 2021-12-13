Alex Unusual Goes from a Cerelac Junior Model to a Cerelac Junior Host

At this rate, Alexandra Asogwa aka Alex Unusual might have a lifelong relationship with the baby food brand, Cerelac.

The reality TV star and aspiring filmmaker shared photos from a recent event she hosted for the brand and mentioned that this wasn’t her first rodeo.

She also added a picture from her modelling gig with Cerelac as she revealed that as a baby 25 years ago, she appeared on the product and today, she is hosting events for the company.

“From a Cerelac-junior model in 1996 to a Cerelac-junior event host in 2021,” she stated.

