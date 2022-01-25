Alex Iwobi Thanks Folks Who Have Shown Him Support After Super Eagles Crashed Out of #AFCON

Alex Iwobi has nothing but words of thanks to all those who have shown him support after Super Eagles lost at the knockout stage to Tunisia.

Recall that the Nigerian team made perfect outing during the group stage, until they got to the last 16 and lost, shockingly, to Tunisia. This angered many Nigerians, some of whome took to social media to drag the likes of Maduka Okoye and Alex Iwobi.

Now, Iwobi has thanked those who stood with him and his cohort.

See his post:

