Alex Asogwa is beyond excited and might not have gotten a wink of sleep all through the night as her event, Unusual Fest is set to start today.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate and anti-bullying enthusiast, shared her feeling in an Instagram post on Friday, September 9.

Alex posted several photos of herself posing by billboards advertising the event which is to run from Saturday, September 10 to Sunday September 11.

