Thursday, October 27, 2022
Alex Asogwa Replies Troll Over Mourning Rico Swavey’s Death

Alex Asogwa dealt a troll a quick response when the latter took to social media to call her out.

The former reality TV star and dancer had posted stunning new photos of herself via her verified Twitter account on Thursday, October 27.

A tweep however felt the pictures were inappropriate, seeing as Alex was still mourning the passing of her dear friend, Rico Swavey and called her out on it.

The tweep noted that seeing the photos makes her wonder how fast Alex moved on from the passing of her friend and wondered if it was all eye service. A spelling error got the troll in trouble as she spelled mourning as ‘moaning’.

The budding writer was quick to reply,

“Please , moan alone. Leave me out of it.”

