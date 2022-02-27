ALERT: ‘Fast Cleaner app’ stealing users’ bank details on Android devices, NCC warns

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned the public of a malicious app called ”Fast Cleaner” — which steals users’ banking app login credentials on Android devices.

Ikechukwu Adinde, NCC director of public affairs, issued the warning in a statement posted on the commission’s website on Saturday.

Checks by TheCable showed that there are numerous apps named “Fast Cleaner” on Google Playstore.

Adinde said the NCC Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT) discovered the Fast Cleaner app which claims to be a phone booster and battery saver tool but actually contains malware named ‘Xenomorph’.

He said the application’s main operation is to steal credentials, combined with the use of SMS and notification interception to log in and use potential two-factor authentication tokens.

“Xenomorph is propagated by an application that was slipped into Google Play store and masquerading as a legitimate application called “Fast Cleaner” ostensibly meant to clear junk, increase device speed and optimize the battery. In reality, this app is only a means by which the Xenomorph Trojan could be propagated easily and efficiently,” the statement reads.

“To avoid early detection or being denied access to the PlayStore, “Fast Cleaner” was disseminated before the malware was placed on the remote server, making it hard for Google to determine that such an app is being used for malicious actions.

“Once up and running on a victim’s device, Xenomorph can harvest device information and Short Messaging Service (SMS), intercept notifications and new SMS messages, perform overlay attacks, and prevent users from uninstalling it. The threat also asks for Accessibility Services privileges, which allow it to grant itself further permissions.

“The CSIRT said the malware also steals victims’ banking credentials by overlaying fake login pages on top of legitimate ones.

“Considering that it can also intercept messages and notifications, it allows its operators to bypass SMS-based two-factor authentication and log into the victims’ accounts without alerting them.”

Adinde said according to a security advisory from the NCC CSIRT, the malware has a high impact and high vulnerability rate.

“Xenomorph has been found to target 56 internet banking apps, 28 from Spain, 12 from Italy, 9 from Belgium, and 7 from Portugal, as well as Cryptocurrency wallets and general-purpose applications like emailing services,” the statement adds.

“The Fast Cleaner app has now been removed from the Play Store but not before it garnered 50,000+ downloads.”

The NCC advised telecom consumers to use trusted antivirus solutions and update them regularly to their latest definitions.

The commission also asked consumers and other stakeholders to always update banking applications to their most recent versions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...