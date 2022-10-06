Alec Baldwin Reaches Undisclosed Settlement in Wrongful Death Lawsuit of ‘Rust’ Cinematographer

Alex Baldwin has reached an undisclosed settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit filed against him by the family of late ‘Rust’ Cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, October 5, the actor expressed gratitude to have reached a settlement with the Hutchins family.

Filming of the upcoming motion picture will resume now that a settlement has been reached though many believed the production would be scrapped altogether due to the tragedy.

Recall that filming was halted as an investigation into the death of Halyna Hutchins was carried out. The Kate cinematographer was shot dead in October 2021, when ex Baldwin whole rehearsing with a prop gun, accidentally discharged the trigger of the weapon on the film’s set in New Mexico, sparking worldwide outrage with many wondering why a loaded gun was handed to Baldwin in the first place.

